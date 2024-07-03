Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1462.65 and closed at ₹1457.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1462.65, while the low was ₹1421.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹111326.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1694.35 and ₹1345.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 190240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1462.65 & ₹1421.2 yesterday to end at ₹1457.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend