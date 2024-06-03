Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1518.9 and closed at ₹1459.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1527.1 and the low was ₹1498.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹118,826.21 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,442 shares traded.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank stock's low price today was ₹1498.3 and the high price was ₹1530.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 365.76% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's trading volume until 12 AM has surged by 365.76% compared to the previous day, while the price has risen to ₹1523.4, up by 4.36%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1532.4 and 1522.7 in the last hour. Traders could potentially apply rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1522.7 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1532.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1530.47
|Support 1
|1523.67
|Resistance 2
|1533.63
|Support 2
|1520.03
|Resistance 3
|1537.27
|Support 3
|1516.87
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1454.34
|10 Days
|1432.61
|20 Days
|1438.17
|50 Days
|1483.31
|100 Days
|1514.45
|300 Days
|1486.42
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1527.45, up 4.64% from yesterday's ₹1459.75
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1527.45 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1493.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1459.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1527.1 & ₹1498.3 yesterday to end at ₹1459.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend