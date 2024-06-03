Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:08 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 4.64 %. The stock closed at 1459.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1518.9 and closed at 1459.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1527.1 and the low was 1498.3. The market capitalization stands at 118,826.21 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1694.35 and 1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,442 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:08 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank stock's low price today was 1498.3 and the high price was 1530.

03 Jun 2024, 12:54 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 365.76% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's trading volume until 12 AM has surged by 365.76% compared to the previous day, while the price has risen to 1523.4, up by 4.36%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1532.4 and 1522.7 in the last hour. Traders could potentially apply rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1522.7 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1532.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11530.47Support 11523.67
Resistance 21533.63Support 21520.03
Resistance 31537.27Support 31516.87
03 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1454.34
10 Days1432.61
20 Days1438.17
50 Days1483.31
100 Days1514.45
300 Days1486.42
03 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:15 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1527.45, up 4.64% from yesterday's ₹1459.75

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at 1527.45 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1493.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:49 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 353.64% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 11 AM is 353.64% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1529, up by 4.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1529.55 and 1510.55 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1510.55 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1529.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11532.4Support 11522.7
Resistance 21535.8Support 21516.4
Resistance 31542.1Support 31513.0
03 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1459.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1527.1 & 1498.3 yesterday to end at 1459.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

