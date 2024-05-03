Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1482.7, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1505.7

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1505.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1482.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1510, reached a high of 1521, and a low of 1500.05 before closing at 1515.6. The market capitalization stood at 117152.72 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 1065.5 and 1694.35. On the BSE, a total of 24248 shares were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:36:25 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1473.35 and a high of 1518.

03 May 2024, 04:30:03 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.72%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:49:41 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1482.7, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1505.7

Indusind Bank share price closed the day at 1482.7 - a 1.53% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1509.55 , 1536.1 , 1554.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1464.9 , 1446.8 , 1420.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:46:19 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 176.71% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 3 PM is 176.71% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1482.7, showing a decrease of -1.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:33:19 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:11:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1482.6, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1505.7

The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of 1496.5 & second support of 1487.8 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1475.55. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1475.55 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 02:57:13 PM IST

Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:56:10 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1487.51
10 Days1504.96
20 Days1525.95
50 Days1506.55
100 Days1533.31
300 Days1481.76
03 May 2024, 02:46:29 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 405.52% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Indusind Bank by 2 PM is 405.52% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1486, showing a decrease of -1.31%. The volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:33:47 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1494.02 and 1476.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1476.32 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1494.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11487.92Support 11474.72
Resistance 21493.83Support 21467.43
Resistance 31501.12Support 31461.52
03 May 2024, 02:13:20 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 28.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:00:56 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1481.05, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹1505.7

The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of 1496.5 & second support of 1487.8 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1475.55. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1475.55 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 01:53:00 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 211.43% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Indusind Bank by 1 PM is 211.43% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1479.45, showing a decrease of -1.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:37:07 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1495.85 and 1479.0 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1479.0 and selling near hourly resistance at 1495.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11494.02Support 11476.32
Resistance 21503.48Support 21468.08
Resistance 31511.72Support 31458.62
03 May 2024, 01:14:13 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.71%; Futures open interest increased by 1.49%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:02:00 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock reached a low of 1478.2 and a high of 1518 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:48:43 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 371.06% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 12 AM is 371.06% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1491.7, reflecting a decrease of -0.93%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:40:44 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank reached a high of 1499.5 and a low of 1482.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1493.03 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1487.62 and 1477.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11495.85Support 11479.0
Resistance 21506.1Support 21472.4
Resistance 31512.7Support 31462.15
03 May 2024, 12:25:33 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1487.51
10 Days1504.96
20 Days1525.95
50 Days1506.55
100 Days1533.31
300 Days1481.76
03 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:18:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1488.65, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1505.7

The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of 1496.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1487.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1487.8 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:52:13 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 93.56% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 11 AM is 93.56% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1482.8, showing a decrease of -1.52%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:36:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank reached a peak of 1514.2 and a low of 1498.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1504.08 and 1498.37, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions and new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11509.03Support 11493.03
Resistance 21519.62Support 21487.62
Resistance 31525.03Support 31477.03
03 May 2024, 11:27:22 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1498.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1505.7

Indusind Bank share price is at 1498.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1496.5 and 1517.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1496.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1517.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:10:48 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's share price dropped by 0.08% to reach 1504.5, while its peer banks are experiencing a mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank are declining, whereas Bank of Baroda is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.09% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda280.00.70.25285.5172.85144798.14
Indian Overseas Bank66.55-0.56-0.8383.823.57125795.55
Indusind Bank1504.5-1.2-0.081694.351065.5117098.24
Union Bank Of India152.45-2.2-1.42163.1568.0104195.73
Canara Bank626.9-1.9-0.3631.15291.3113727.83
03 May 2024, 11:01:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 26.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.32% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 10 AM is down by 29.32% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1505.95, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:34:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank touched a high of 1515.65 & a low of 1504.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.58Support 11504.08
Resistance 21521.37Support 21498.37
Resistance 31527.08Support 31492.58
03 May 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:50:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's stock price increased by 0.08% to reach 1506.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank Of India are declining, whereas Bank Of Baroda and Canara Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda280.050.750.27285.5172.85144824.0
Indian Overseas Bank66.85-0.26-0.3983.823.57126362.63
Indusind Bank1506.951.250.081694.351065.5117288.92
Union Bank Of India154.25-0.4-0.26163.1568.0105425.98
Canara Bank630.01.20.19631.15291.3114290.21
03 May 2024, 09:34:24 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1511.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1505.7

Indusind Bank share price is at 1511.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1496.5 and 1517.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1496.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1517.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:19:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IndusInd Bank has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 1510.75. Over the past year, IndusInd Bank shares have seen a price surge of 31.33% to 1510.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.07%
3 Months-6.21%
6 Months3.01%
YTD-5.86%
1 Year31.33%
03 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.45Support 11496.5
Resistance 21529.7Support 21487.8
Resistance 31538.4Support 31475.55
03 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 26.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3442 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 24 k.

03 May 2024, 08:03:15 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1515.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1521 & 1500.05 yesterday to end at 1515.6. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

