Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1482.7, down -1.53% from yesterday's 1505.7

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1510, reached a high of ₹1521, and a low of ₹1500.05 before closing at ₹1515.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹117152.72 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹1065.5 and ₹1694.35. On the BSE, a total of 24248 shares were traded on the last day.
Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1473.35 and a high of ₹1518.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank share price closed the day at ₹1482.7 - a 1.53% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1509.55 , 1536.1 , 1554.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1464.9 , 1446.8 , 1420.25.
The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 3 PM is 176.71% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1482.7, showing a decrease of -1.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of ₹1496.5 & second support of ₹1487.8 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1475.55. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1475.55 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1487.51
|10 Days
|1504.96
|20 Days
|1525.95
|50 Days
|1506.55
|100 Days
|1533.31
|300 Days
|1481.76
The trading volume of Indusind Bank by 2 PM is 405.52% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1486, showing a decrease of -1.31%. The volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1494.02 and 1476.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1476.32 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1494.02.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1487.92
|Support 1
|1474.72
|Resistance 2
|1493.83
|Support 2
|1467.43
|Resistance 3
|1501.12
|Support 3
|1461.52
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 28.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of ₹1496.5 & second support of ₹1487.8 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1475.55. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1475.55 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The trading volume of Indusind Bank by 1 PM is 211.43% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1479.45, showing a decrease of -1.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1495.85 and 1479.0 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1479.0 and selling near hourly resistance at 1495.85.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1494.02
|Support 1
|1476.32
|Resistance 2
|1503.48
|Support 2
|1468.08
|Resistance 3
|1511.72
|Support 3
|1458.62
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank stock reached a low of ₹1478.2 and a high of ₹1518 on the current day.
The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 12 AM is 371.06% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1491.7, reflecting a decrease of -0.93%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank reached a high of 1499.5 and a low of 1482.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1493.03 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1487.62 and 1477.03.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1495.85
|Support 1
|1479.0
|Resistance 2
|1506.1
|Support 2
|1472.4
|Resistance 3
|1512.7
|Support 3
|1462.15
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1487.51
|10 Days
|1504.96
|20 Days
|1525.95
|50 Days
|1506.55
|100 Days
|1533.31
|300 Days
|1481.76
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of ₹1496.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1487.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1487.8 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 11 AM is 93.56% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1482.8, showing a decrease of -1.52%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank reached a peak of 1514.2 and a low of 1498.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1504.08 and 1498.37, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions and new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1509.03
|Support 1
|1493.03
|Resistance 2
|1519.62
|Support 2
|1487.62
|Resistance 3
|1525.03
|Support 3
|1477.03
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1498.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1496.5 and ₹1517.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1496.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1517.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Indusind Bank's share price dropped by 0.08% to reach ₹1504.5, while its peer banks are experiencing a mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank are declining, whereas Bank of Baroda is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.09% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|280.0
|0.7
|0.25
|285.5
|172.85
|144798.14
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.55
|-0.56
|-0.83
|83.8
|23.57
|125795.55
|Indusind Bank
|1504.5
|-1.2
|-0.08
|1694.35
|1065.5
|117098.24
|Union Bank Of India
|152.45
|-2.2
|-1.42
|163.15
|68.0
|104195.73
|Canara Bank
|626.9
|-1.9
|-0.3
|631.15
|291.3
|113727.83
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 26.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 10 AM is down by 29.32% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1505.95, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank touched a high of 1515.65 & a low of 1504.15 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.58
|Support 1
|1504.08
|Resistance 2
|1521.37
|Support 2
|1498.37
|Resistance 3
|1527.08
|Support 3
|1492.58
Today, Indusind Bank's stock price increased by 0.08% to reach ₹1506.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank Of India are declining, whereas Bank Of Baroda and Canara Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|280.05
|0.75
|0.27
|285.5
|172.85
|144824.0
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.85
|-0.26
|-0.39
|83.8
|23.57
|126362.63
|Indusind Bank
|1506.95
|1.25
|0.08
|1694.35
|1065.5
|117288.92
|Union Bank Of India
|154.25
|-0.4
|-0.26
|163.15
|68.0
|105425.98
|Canara Bank
|630.0
|1.2
|0.19
|631.15
|291.3
|114290.21
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1511.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1496.5 and ₹1517.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1496.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1517.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of IndusInd Bank has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹1510.75. Over the past year, IndusInd Bank shares have seen a price surge of 31.33% to ₹1510.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.07%
|3 Months
|-6.21%
|6 Months
|3.01%
|YTD
|-5.86%
|1 Year
|31.33%
The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.45
|Support 1
|1496.5
|Resistance 2
|1529.7
|Support 2
|1487.8
|Resistance 3
|1538.4
|Support 3
|1475.55
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 26.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 25.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 24 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1521 & ₹1500.05 yesterday to end at ₹1515.6. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
