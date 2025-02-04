Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹985.15 and closed at ₹1009.65, marking a notable increase. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1023.75, while the lowest was ₹985.15. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹77,219.60 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹923.40, with a trading volume of 196,090 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stocks to buy for short term: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank among 6 technical picks recommended by analysts
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-for-short-term-bharti-airtel-bajaj-auto-indusind-bank-among-6-technical-picks-recommended-by-analysts-11738638276694.html
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1027.85
|Support 1
|989.25
|Resistance 2
|1045.1
|Support 2
|967.9
|Resistance 3
|1066.45
|Support 3
|950.65
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1280.0, 26.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹964.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4377 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 196 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1009.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1023.75 & ₹985.15 yesterday to end at ₹1012.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.