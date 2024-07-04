Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 1429.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1444.55 and closed at 1429.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1457.95, while the low was 1422.35. The market capitalization stood at 113347.32 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1694.35 and 1345.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 100020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11467.85Support 11432.25
Resistance 21480.7Support 21409.5
Resistance 31503.45Support 31396.65
04 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1861.5, 27.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23242323
    Buy13121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
04 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4986 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1429.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1457.95 & 1422.35 yesterday to end at 1429.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.