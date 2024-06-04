Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1518.9 and closed at ₹1459.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1535.1 and the low was ₹1498.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,110.37 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 525,882 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 24.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1535.1 & ₹1498.3 yesterday to end at ₹1459.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend