Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 4.81 %. The stock closed at 1459.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1530 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1518.9 and closed at 1459.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1535.1 and the low was 1498.3. The market capitalization stood at 119,110.37 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1694.35 and 1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 525,882 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 24.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121212
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
04 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3599 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1459.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1535.1 & 1498.3 yesterday to end at 1459.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.