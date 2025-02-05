Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹1020.45 and closed lower at ₹1012.70. The stock reached a high of ₹1053.80 and a low of ₹1014.70 during the session. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹78,894.56 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹923.40, with a trading volume of 330,541 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1012.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1053.80 & ₹1014.70 yesterday to end at ₹1048.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.