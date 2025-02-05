Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 3.50 %. The stock closed at 1012.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1048.10 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 1020.45 and closed lower at 1012.70. The stock reached a high of 1053.80 and a low of 1014.70 during the session. The bank's market capitalization stood at 78,894.56 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1576 and a low of 923.40, with a trading volume of 330,541 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1012.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1053.80 & 1014.70 yesterday to end at 1048.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

