Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1443.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1459.9 and closed at 1455.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1459.9 and the low was 1435. The market capitalization stands at 112,385.59 crore. The 52-week high is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 118,416 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1435.6, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1443.2

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1435.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1433.33 and 1458.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1433.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1458.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at 1447.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 3.09%, reaching 1447.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.99%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months-12.48%
YTD-9.76%
1 Year3.09%
05 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11458.23Support 11433.33
Resistance 21471.52Support 21421.72
Resistance 31483.13Support 31408.43
05 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1861.5, 28.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23242323
    Buy13121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4581 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1455.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1459.9 & 1435 yesterday to end at 1455.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

