Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1459.9 and closed at ₹1455.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1459.9 and the low was ₹1435. The market capitalization stands at ₹112,385.59 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 118,416 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1435.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1433.33 and ₹1458.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1433.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1458.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹1447.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 3.09%, reaching ₹1447.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|3 Months
|-13.37%
|6 Months
|-12.48%
|YTD
|-9.76%
|1 Year
|3.09%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1458.23
|Support 1
|1433.33
|Resistance 2
|1471.52
|Support 2
|1421.72
|Resistance 3
|1483.13
|Support 3
|1408.43
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1861.5, 28.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|24
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1459.9 & ₹1435 yesterday to end at ₹1455.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend