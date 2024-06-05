Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1523.95 and closed at ₹1529.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1523.95 and the low was ₹1364.7. The market capitalization stands at 109682.74 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 364940 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-4-june-2024-hindustan-unilever-nestle-india-shriram-finance-indusind-bank-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11717497216870.html
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1500.33
|Support 1
|1341.08
|Resistance 2
|1591.77
|Support 2
|1273.27
|Resistance 3
|1659.58
|Support 3
|1181.83
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1523.95 & ₹1364.7 yesterday to end at ₹1529.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend