Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹1054.95 and closed at ₹1048.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1078.50 and a low of ₹1052.40 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,634.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was ₹1576, while the 52-week low was ₹923.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 189,685 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1280.0, 20.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹964.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1078.50 & ₹1052.40 yesterday to end at ₹1060.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.