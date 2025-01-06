Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹993.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹992.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1025 and a low of ₹991 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹77,741.57 crore, the bank's share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1694.35, while the 52-week low stands at ₹927.05. The trading volume on BSE was 267,534 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1025 & ₹991 yesterday to end at ₹998.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.