Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 992.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 998.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 993.7 and closed slightly lower at 992.85. The stock reached a high of 1025 and a low of 991 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 77,741.57 crore, the bank's share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1694.35, while the 52-week low stands at 927.05. The trading volume on BSE was 267,534 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4718 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹992.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1025 & 991 yesterday to end at 998.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

