Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1500.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1502.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1501.8 and closed at 1500.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1509.35 and a low of 1486.9. The market capitalization stands at 116946.14 crore with a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a 52-week low of 1262.45. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 7142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has declined by 0.55% to 1492.5, while its peers like Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.67% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank125.053.252.67142.949.7137692.75
Indian Overseas Bank66.682.584.0283.823.61126041.28
Indusind Bank1492.5-8.2-0.551694.351262.45116164.25
Union Bank Of India146.35.23.69172.4568.0111679.71
CANARA BANK118.553.32.86129.3558.2921506.51
06 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1500.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1509.35 & 1486.9 yesterday to end at 1500.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

