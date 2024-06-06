Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1501.8 and closed at ₹1500.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1509.35 and a low of ₹1486.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹116946.14 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1262.45. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 7142 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has declined by 0.55% to ₹1492.5, while its peers like Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.67% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|125.05
|3.25
|2.67
|142.9
|49.7
|137692.75
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.68
|2.58
|4.02
|83.8
|23.61
|126041.28
|Indusind Bank
|1492.5
|-8.2
|-0.55
|1694.35
|1262.45
|116164.25
|Union Bank Of India
|146.3
|5.2
|3.69
|172.45
|68.0
|111679.71
|CANARA BANK
|118.55
|3.3
|2.86
|129.35
|58.29
|21506.51
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1509.35 & ₹1486.9 yesterday to end at ₹1500.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.