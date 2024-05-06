Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

29 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 1482.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1501.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1518 and closed at 1505.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1518, while the lowest was 1473.35. The market capitalization stood at 115,401.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1694.35, and the low was 1065.5. The BSE volume for the day was 76,179 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45:07 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 28.69% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 1 PM is 28.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1494.9, up by 0.82%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:39:18 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank reached a high of 1496.5 and a low of 1488.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1494.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1491.15 and 1485.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11493.92Support 11486.17
Resistance 21499.08Support 21483.58
Resistance 31501.67Support 31478.42
06 May 2024, 01:10:33 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 1.65%

An increased futures price and higher open interest in Indusind Bank indicate a possibility of positive price movement in the upcoming days. Therefore, traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:02:33 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's high price today reached 1510.05, while the low price was 1480.6.

06 May 2024, 12:49:25 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 60.43% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 12 AM is 60.43% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1490.2, up by 0.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:35:12 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank's stock reached a high of 1506.0 and a low of 1497.05 in the last trading hour. In the recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 1501.22 and 1498.08, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11503.15Support 11494.2
Resistance 21509.05Support 21491.15
Resistance 31512.1Support 31485.25
06 May 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1493.28
10 Days1492.95
20 Days1522.74
50 Days1507.65
100 Days1533.92
300 Days1482.52
06 May 2024, 12:25:29 PM IST

Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:16:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1501.05, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1482.7

Indusind Bank share price is at 1501.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1464.9 and 1509.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1464.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1509.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45:54 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 131.94% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 11 AM is 131.94% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1504.15, an increase of 1.45%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41:49 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1515.75 and 1493.7 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support of 1493.7 and selling when it is near the hourly resistance of 1515.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11508.77Support 11501.22
Resistance 21513.18Support 21498.08
Resistance 31516.32Support 31493.67
06 May 2024, 11:21:35 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1505, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1482.7

Indusind Bank share price is at 1505 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1464.9 and 1509.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1464.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1509.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's stock price rose by 1.54% to reach 1505.5, outperforming its peers. While Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and Canara Bank saw a decline in their stock prices, IDBI Bank's shares were on the upswing. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, increased by 0.22% and 0.3% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank64.96-1.27-1.9283.823.57122790.07
Union Bank Of India147.1-5.3-3.48163.1568.0100539.14
Indusind Bank1505.522.81.541694.351065.5117176.07
Canara Bank596.95-28.45-4.55632.65291.3108294.51
IDBI Bank90.160.750.8498.752.5996943.66
06 May 2024, 11:08:24 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 25.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:47:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 242.10% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 10 AM is 242.10% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1505.7, up by 1.55%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:36:19 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank touched a high of 1508.6 & a low of 1486.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.75Support 11493.7
Resistance 21523.2Support 21479.1
Resistance 31537.8Support 31471.65
06 May 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:51:30 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's stock price rose by 0.68% to reach 1492.75, outperforming its peers. Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and Canara Bank saw a decline in their stock prices, while IDBI Bank's stock price increased. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.33% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank64.15-2.08-3.1483.823.57121258.97
Union Bank Of India146.15-6.25-4.1163.1568.099889.83
Indusind Bank1492.7510.050.681694.351065.5116183.71
Canara Bank595.5-29.9-4.78632.65291.3108031.46
IDBI Bank89.440.030.0398.752.5996169.49
06 May 2024, 09:45:20 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:31:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1504.1, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1482.7

Indusind Bank share price is at 1504.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1464.9 and 1509.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1464.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1509.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15:51 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 1484.15. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have surged by 30.77% to 1484.15, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months-5.61%
6 Months2.31%
YTD-7.21%
1 Year30.77%
06 May 2024, 09:02:32 AM IST

RBI may give final nod for stake increase in IndusInd Bank soon: Ashok Hinduja

Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, said the promoter will not look at raising its stake in the bank from the existing 16.4% to 26% immediately in one go, as it would involve infusing capital worth $1 billion

https://www.livemint.com/companies/rbi-may-give-final-nod-for-stake-increase-in-indusind-bank-soon-ashok-hinduja-11714898343817.html

06 May 2024, 08:46:42 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11509.55Support 11464.9
Resistance 21536.1Support 21446.8
Resistance 31554.2Support 31420.25
06 May 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 28.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3431 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1505.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1518 & 1473.35 yesterday to end at 1505.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

