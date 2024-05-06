LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

29 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Trade

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 1482.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1501.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.