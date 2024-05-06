Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1518 and closed at ₹1505.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1518, while the lowest was ₹1473.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹115,401.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1694.35, and the low was ₹1065.5. The BSE volume for the day was 76,179 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 28.69% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 1 PM is 28.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1494.9, up by 0.82%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank reached a high of 1496.5 and a low of 1488.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1494.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1491.15 and 1485.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1493.92
|Support 1
|1486.17
|Resistance 2
|1499.08
|Support 2
|1483.58
|Resistance 3
|1501.67
|Support 3
|1478.42
Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 1.65%
An increased futures price and higher open interest in Indusind Bank indicate a possibility of positive price movement in the upcoming days. Therefore, traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank stock's high price today reached ₹1510.05, while the low price was ₹1480.6.
Indusind Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 60.43% higher than yesterday
The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 12 AM is 60.43% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1490.2, up by 0.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank's stock reached a high of 1506.0 and a low of 1497.05 in the last trading hour. In the recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 1501.22 and 1498.08, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1503.15
|Support 1
|1494.2
|Resistance 2
|1509.05
|Support 2
|1491.15
|Resistance 3
|1512.1
|Support 3
|1485.25
Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1493.28
|10 Days
|1492.95
|20 Days
|1522.74
|50 Days
|1507.65
|100 Days
|1533.92
|300 Days
|1482.52
Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1501.05, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1482.7
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1501.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1464.9 and ₹1509.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1464.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1509.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 131.94% higher than yesterday
The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 11 AM is 131.94% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1504.15, an increase of 1.45%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1515.75 and 1493.7 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support of 1493.7 and selling when it is near the hourly resistance of 1515.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1508.77
|Support 1
|1501.22
|Resistance 2
|1513.18
|Support 2
|1498.08
|Resistance 3
|1516.32
|Support 3
|1493.67
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1505, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1482.7
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1505 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1464.9 and ₹1509.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1464.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1509.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Indusind Bank's stock price rose by 1.54% to reach ₹1505.5, outperforming its peers. While Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and Canara Bank saw a decline in their stock prices, IDBI Bank's shares were on the upswing. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, increased by 0.22% and 0.3% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|64.96
|-1.27
|-1.92
|83.8
|23.57
|122790.07
|Union Bank Of India
|147.1
|-5.3
|-3.48
|163.15
|68.0
|100539.14
|Indusind Bank
|1505.5
|22.8
|1.54
|1694.35
|1065.5
|117176.07
|Canara Bank
|596.95
|-28.45
|-4.55
|632.65
|291.3
|108294.51
|IDBI Bank
|90.16
|0.75
|0.84
|98.7
|52.59
|96943.66
Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 25.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 242.10% higher than yesterday
The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 10 AM is 242.10% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1505.7, up by 1.55%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank touched a high of 1508.6 & a low of 1486.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.75
|Support 1
|1493.7
|Resistance 2
|1523.2
|Support 2
|1479.1
|Resistance 3
|1537.8
|Support 3
|1471.65
Indusind Bank Live Updates
INDUSIND BANK
INDUSIND BANK
Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Indusind Bank's stock price rose by 0.68% to reach ₹1492.75, outperforming its peers. Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and Canara Bank saw a decline in their stock prices, while IDBI Bank's stock price increased. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.33% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|64.15
|-2.08
|-3.14
|83.8
|23.57
|121258.97
|Union Bank Of India
|146.15
|-6.25
|-4.1
|163.15
|68.0
|99889.83
|Indusind Bank
|1492.75
|10.05
|0.68
|1694.35
|1065.5
|116183.71
|Canara Bank
|595.5
|-29.9
|-4.78
|632.65
|291.3
|108031.46
|IDBI Bank
|89.44
|0.03
|0.03
|98.7
|52.59
|96169.49
Indusind Bank share price update : Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1504.1, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1482.7
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1504.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1464.9 and ₹1509.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1464.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1509.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹1484.15. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have surged by 30.77% to ₹1484.15, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|-5.61%
|6 Months
|2.31%
|YTD
|-7.21%
|1 Year
|30.77%
RBI may give final nod for stake increase in IndusInd Bank soon: Ashok Hinduja
Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, said the promoter will not look at raising its stake in the bank from the existing 16.4% to 26% immediately in one go, as it would involve infusing capital worth $1 billion
https://www.livemint.com/companies/rbi-may-give-final-nod-for-stake-increase-in-indusind-bank-soon-ashok-hinduja-11714898343817.html
Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1509.55
|Support 1
|1464.9
|Resistance 2
|1536.1
|Support 2
|1446.8
|Resistance 3
|1554.2
|Support 3
|1420.25
Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 28.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3431 k
The trading volume yesterday was 36.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1505.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1518 & ₹1473.35 yesterday to end at ₹1505.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!