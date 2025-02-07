Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2025, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1060.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1065.50 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 1061.55 and closed slightly lower at 1060.70. The stock reached a high of 1076.50 and a low of 1058.25 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 83,007.95 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 51,320 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1576, while the 52-week low is 923.40.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11075.25Support 11057.0
Resistance 21085.0Support 21048.5
Resistance 31093.5Support 31038.75
07 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1280.0, 20.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 964.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy1091010
    Hold101099
    Sell0.00111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4716 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1060.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1076.50 & 1058.25 yesterday to end at 1065.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.