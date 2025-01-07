Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 998.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 969.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 999.05 and closed slightly lower at 998.10. The stock experienced a high of 1004.80 and a low of 963.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 75,571.91 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a low of 927.05, with a BSE volume of 184,925 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1995.47Support 1953.87
Resistance 21020.93Support 2937.73
Resistance 31037.07Support 3912.27
07 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1410.0, 45.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202024
    Buy10101012
    Hold9994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4577 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹998.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1004.8 & 963.2 yesterday to end at 969.7. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

