Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹999.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹998.10. The stock experienced a high of ₹1004.80 and a low of ₹963.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,571.91 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a low of ₹927.05, with a BSE volume of 184,925 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|995.47
|Support 1
|953.87
|Resistance 2
|1020.93
|Support 2
|937.73
|Resistance 3
|1037.07
|Support 3
|912.27
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1410.0, 45.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1004.8 & ₹963.2 yesterday to end at ₹969.7. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.