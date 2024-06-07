Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 1480.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1496.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock on the last day opened at 1474.35, reached a high of 1498.5, and a low of 1463.75 before closing at 1480.5. The market capitalization stood at 116520.96 crore. The 52-week high was 1694.35 and the 52-week low was 1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 573062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 01:15 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 2.19%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates potential upward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

07 Jun 2024, 01:07 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's low price today was 1463.75 and the high price was 1498.5.

07 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the prior trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1492.07 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1466.49
10 Days1441.71
20 Days1437.92
50 Days1482.52
100 Days1513.36
300 Days1487.99
07 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

07 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1480.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1498.5 & 1463.75 yesterday to end at 1480.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

