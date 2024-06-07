Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹1474.35, reached a high of ₹1498.5, and a low of ₹1463.75 before closing at ₹1480.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹116520.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 573062 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates potential upward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's low price today was ₹1463.75 and the high price was ₹1498.5.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the prior trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1492.07 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1466.49
|10 Days
|1441.71
|20 Days
|1437.92
|50 Days
|1482.52
|100 Days
|1513.36
|300 Days
|1487.99
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1498.5 & ₹1463.75 yesterday to end at ₹1480.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.