Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1491.25 and closed at ₹1482.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1510.05 and the low was ₹1480.6. The market capitalization stood at 116625.22 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1694.35 and the low at ₹1065.5. The BSE volume for the day was 71625 shares.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 26.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 20.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1510.05 & ₹1480.6 yesterday to end at ₹1482.7. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
