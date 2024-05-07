Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1482.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1498.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1491.25 and closed at 1482.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1510.05 and the low was 1480.6. The market capitalization stood at 116625.22 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1694.35 and the low at 1065.5. The BSE volume for the day was 71625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 26.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3368 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.

07 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1482.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1510.05 & 1480.6 yesterday to end at 1482.7. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

