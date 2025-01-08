Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 983.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 973.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened and closed at 969.7, demonstrating stability throughout the day. The share reached a high of 994 while the low remained at 969.7. The bank's market capitalization stood at 76,627.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,694.35 and a low of 927.05, with a trading volume of 77,776 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹973.3, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹983.7

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 973.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 966.47 and 990.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 966.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 990.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:19:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.69%, currently trading at 976.95. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has dropped by 39.55%, reaching 976.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, standing at 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.44%
3 Months-24.47%
6 Months-31.42%
YTD2.44%
1 Year-39.55%
08 Jan 2025, 08:49:16 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1990.77Support 1966.47
Resistance 21004.53Support 2955.93
Resistance 31015.07Support 3942.17
08 Jan 2025, 08:35:22 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1410.0, 43.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202024
    Buy10101012
    Hold9994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4573 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 77 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:04:15 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹969.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 994 & 969.7 yesterday to end at 983.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

