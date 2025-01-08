Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹969.7, demonstrating stability throughout the day. The share reached a high of ₹994 while the low remained at ₹969.7. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹76,627.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05, with a trading volume of 77,776 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹973.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹966.47 and ₹990.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹966.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 990.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹976.95. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has dropped by 39.55%, reaching ₹976.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, standing at 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.44%
|3 Months
|-24.47%
|6 Months
|-31.42%
|YTD
|2.44%
|1 Year
|-39.55%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|990.77
|Support 1
|966.47
|Resistance 2
|1004.53
|Support 2
|955.93
|Resistance 3
|1015.07
|Support 3
|942.17
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1410.0, 43.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4573 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 77 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹969.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹994 & ₹969.7 yesterday to end at ₹983.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.