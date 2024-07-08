Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1443.15, reached a high of ₹1449 and a low of ₹1426.05 before closing at ₹1443.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,653.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 267,827 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1443.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1449 & ₹1426.05 yesterday to end at ₹1443.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend