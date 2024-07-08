Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jul 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1443.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1443.15, reached a high of 1449 and a low of 1426.05 before closing at 1443.2. The market capitalization stood at 111,653.59 crore. The 52-week high was 1694.35 and the 52-week low was 1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 267,827 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1443.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1449 & 1426.05 yesterday to end at 1443.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

