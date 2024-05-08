Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.05 %. The stock closed at 1498.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1452.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1495.9 and closed at 1498.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1502.65 and the low was 1447.85. The market capitalization stands at 113064.24 crore. The 52-week high is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 1080. On the BSE, the volume traded was 58330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11488.88Support 11434.08
Resistance 21523.17Support 21413.57
Resistance 31543.68Support 31379.28
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 30.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 1942 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3120 k

The trading volume yesterday was 37.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1884 k & BSE volume was 58 k.

08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1498.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1502.65 & 1447.85 yesterday to end at 1498.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

