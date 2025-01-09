Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 983.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 980.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 988.35 and closed slightly lower at 983.70. The stock experienced a high of 988.35 and a low of 967.20 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 76,428.86 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a high of 1,694.35 and a low of 927.05, with a trading volume of 88,707 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4565 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹983.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 988.35 & 967.2 yesterday to end at 980.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

