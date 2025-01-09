Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹988.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹983.70. The stock experienced a high of ₹988.35 and a low of ₹967.20 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,428.86 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05, with a trading volume of 88,707 shares on the BSE.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹988.35 & ₹967.2 yesterday to end at ₹980.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.