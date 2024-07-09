Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1434.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1437.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1431 and closed at 1434.25 on the last trading day. The high and low prices were 1441.85 and 1411 respectively. The market capitalization stood at 111,926.14 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1694.35 and 1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 281,777 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11451.1Support 11420.25
Resistance 21461.9Support 21400.2
Resistance 31481.95Support 31389.4
09 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1861.5, 29.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4555 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 281 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1434.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1441.85 & 1411 yesterday to end at 1434.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

