Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1431 and closed at ₹1434.25 on the last trading day. The high and low prices were ₹1441.85 and ₹1411 respectively. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,926.14 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1694.35 and ₹1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 281,777 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1451.1
|Support 1
|1420.25
|Resistance 2
|1461.9
|Support 2
|1400.2
|Resistance 3
|1481.95
|Support 3
|1389.4
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1861.5, 29.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 281 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1441.85 & ₹1411 yesterday to end at ₹1434.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend