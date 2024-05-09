Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 1452.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1447.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1453.4 and closed at 1452.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1453.4 and the low was 1431.3. The market capitalization stood at 112636.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1694.35 and 1080 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3236 k

The trading volume yesterday was 65.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.

09 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1452.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1453.4 & 1431.3 yesterday to end at 1452.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.