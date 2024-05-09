Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1453.4 and closed at ₹1452.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1453.4 and the low was ₹1431.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹112636.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1694.35 and ₹1080 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75646 shares.
The trading volume yesterday was 65.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1453.4 & ₹1431.3 yesterday to end at ₹1452.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
