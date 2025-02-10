Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹1063.70 and closed at ₹1065.35, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹1086.50 and a low of ₹1062 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,942.81 crore, with a BSE trading volume of 68,693 shares. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹923.40.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1088.67
|Support 1
|1064.17
|Resistance 2
|1099.83
|Support 2
|1050.83
|Resistance 3
|1113.17
|Support 3
|1039.67
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1280.0, 18.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹964.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|20
|21
|Buy
|10
|8
|9
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1086.50 & ₹1062 yesterday to end at ₹1077.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.