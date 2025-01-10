Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2025, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 980.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 980.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 981.05 and closed slightly lower at 980.85. The stock experienced a high of 985 and a low of 970.40. With a market capitalization of approximately 76,417.18 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 45,470 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1,694.35 and a low of 927.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1987.2Support 1972.6
Resistance 2993.4Support 2964.2
Resistance 31001.8Support 3958.0
10 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1410.0, 43.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202024
    Buy9101012
    Hold10994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4485 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 45 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹980.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 985 & 970.4 yesterday to end at 980.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

