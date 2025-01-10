Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹981.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹980.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹985 and a low of ₹970.40. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹76,417.18 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 45,470 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|987.2
|Support 1
|972.6
|Resistance 2
|993.4
|Support 2
|964.2
|Resistance 3
|1001.8
|Support 3
|958.0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1410.0, 43.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|24
|Buy
|9
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|10
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 45 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹985 & ₹970.4 yesterday to end at ₹980.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.