Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1437.35 and closed at ₹1437.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1448.3, while the low was ₹1425.7. The market capitalization stood at 111673.06 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 42275 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.58% and is currently trading at ₹1425.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 4.92% to reach ₹1425.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.34%
|3 Months
|-14.27%
|6 Months
|-11.74%
|YTD
|-10.3%
|1 Year
|4.92%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1445.8
|Support 1
|1423.2
|Resistance 2
|1458.35
|Support 2
|1413.15
|Resistance 3
|1468.4
|Support 3
|1400.6
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1861.5, 29.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4559 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 42 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1437.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1448.3 & ₹1425.7 yesterday to end at ₹1437.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend