Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1437.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1434.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1437.35 and closed at 1437.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1448.3, while the low was 1425.7. The market capitalization stood at 111673.06 cr, with a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a 52-week low of 1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 42275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.58% and is currently trading at 1425.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 4.92% to reach 1425.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.34%
3 Months-14.27%
6 Months-11.74%
YTD-10.3%
1 Year4.92%
10 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11445.8Support 11423.2
Resistance 21458.35Support 21413.15
Resistance 31468.4Support 31400.6
10 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1861.5, 29.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4559 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 42 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1437.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1448.3 & 1425.7 yesterday to end at 1437.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

