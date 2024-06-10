Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 1480.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1492.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1474.35 and closed at 1480.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1498.5, while the low was 1463.75. The market capitalization stood at 116,244.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1694.35 and 1262.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 714,678 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11506.28Support 11471.53
Resistance 21519.77Support 21450.27
Resistance 31541.03Support 31436.78
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 27.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121212
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4314 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 714 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1480.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1498.5 & 1463.75 yesterday to end at 1480.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

