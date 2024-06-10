Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1474.35 and closed at ₹1480.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1498.5, while the low was ₹1463.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹116,244.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 714,678 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1506.28
|Support 1
|1471.53
|Resistance 2
|1519.77
|Support 2
|1450.27
|Resistance 3
|1541.03
|Support 3
|1436.78
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 27.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 714 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1498.5 & ₹1463.75 yesterday to end at ₹1480.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.