Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.88 %. The stock closed at 1443.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1402.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1450, closed at 1443.8 with a high of 1455.65 and a low of 1393.55. The market capitalization stood at 109,141.31 crore. The 52-week high was 1694.35 and the 52-week low was 1080. The BSE volume was 65,957 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11442.18Support 11380.08
Resistance 21479.97Support 21355.77
Resistance 31504.28Support 31317.98
10 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 35.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3285 k

The trading volume yesterday was 1.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 65 k.

10 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1443.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1455.65 & 1393.55 yesterday to end at 1443.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

