Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at ₹1079.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹1079.40. The stock reached a high of ₹1081 and a low of ₹1062.45 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,210.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹923.40, with a trading volume of 100,455 shares on the BSE.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1081 & ₹1062.45 yesterday to end at ₹1068.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.