Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1079.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068.10 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at 1079.35 and closed slightly higher at 1079.40. The stock reached a high of 1081 and a low of 1062.45 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 83,210.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1576 and a low of 923.40, with a trading volume of 100,455 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4386 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1079.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1081 & 1062.45 yesterday to end at 1068.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

