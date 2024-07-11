Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1434.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1426.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1439.95 and closed at 1434.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1439.95, while the low was 1415.75. The market capitalization stands at 111053.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1694.35 and 1345.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32147 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4670 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 32 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1434.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1439.95 & 1415.75 yesterday to end at 1426.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

