Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1439.95 and closed at ₹1434.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1439.95, while the low was ₹1415.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹111053.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1694.35 and ₹1345.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32147 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 32 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1439.95 & ₹1415.75 yesterday to end at ₹1426.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend