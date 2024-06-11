Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1492.95 and closed at ₹1486.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1492.95 and the low was ₹1482.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹115812.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4796 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price rose by 0.03% to reach ₹1486.5, outperforming its peers. While Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank Of India are experiencing declines, Punjab National Bank and CANARA BANK are seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|126.9
|1.6
|1.28
|142.9
|49.7
|139729.79
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.59
|-0.19
|-0.28
|83.8
|23.61
|125871.16
|Indusind Bank
|1486.5
|0.45
|0.03
|1694.35
|1262.45
|115697.26
|Union Bank Of India
|147.05
|-0.05
|-0.03
|172.45
|68.0
|112252.24
|CANARA BANK
|122.6
|1.6
|1.32
|129.35
|58.29
|22241.24
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 27.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 10 AM has decreased by 27.49% compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹1487.3, reflecting a 0.08% decrease. Volume traded is a critical factor to analyze alongside price in order to identify trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume signifies a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1489.0 & a low of 1475.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1491.15
|Support 1
|1477.3
|Resistance 2
|1497.0
|Support 2
|1469.3
|Resistance 3
|1505.0
|Support 3
|1463.45
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indusind Bank's share price dropped by 0.21% to reach ₹1483, while its peer group showed a mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank witnessed a decline, whereas Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of 0.1% and a marginal increase of 0.02%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|126.5
|1.2
|0.96
|142.9
|49.7
|139289.35
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.7
|-0.08
|-0.12
|83.8
|23.61
|126079.09
|Indusind Bank
|1483.0
|-3.05
|-0.21
|1694.35
|1262.45
|115424.85
|Union Bank Of India
|147.4
|0.3
|0.2
|172.45
|68.0
|112519.41
|CANARA BANK
|122.55
|1.55
|1.28
|129.35
|58.29
|22232.17
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1492.95 & ₹1482.05 yesterday to end at ₹1486.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.