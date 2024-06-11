Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 1486.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1487.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1492.95 and closed at 1486.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1492.95 and the low was 1482.05. The market capitalization stood at 115812.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1694.35 and 1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4796 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price rose by 0.03% to reach 1486.5, outperforming its peers. While Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank Of India are experiencing declines, Punjab National Bank and CANARA BANK are seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank126.91.61.28142.949.7139729.79
Indian Overseas Bank66.59-0.19-0.2883.823.61125871.16
Indusind Bank1486.50.450.031694.351262.45115697.26
Union Bank Of India147.05-0.05-0.03172.4568.0112252.24
CANARA BANK122.61.61.32129.3558.2922241.24
11 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 27.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121212
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:51 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.49% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 10 AM has decreased by 27.49% compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at 1487.3, reflecting a 0.08% decrease. Volume traded is a critical factor to analyze alongside price in order to identify trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume signifies a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1489.0 & a low of 1475.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11491.15Support 11477.3
Resistance 21497.0Support 21469.3
Resistance 31505.0Support 31463.45
11 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indusind Bank's share price dropped by 0.21% to reach 1483, while its peer group showed a mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank witnessed a decline, whereas Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of 0.1% and a marginal increase of 0.02%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank126.51.20.96142.949.7139289.35
Indian Overseas Bank66.7-0.08-0.1283.823.61126079.09
Indusind Bank1483.0-3.05-0.211694.351262.45115424.85
Union Bank Of India147.40.30.2172.4568.0112519.41
CANARA BANK122.551.551.28129.3558.2922232.17
11 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1486.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1492.95 & 1482.05 yesterday to end at 1486.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

