Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 1068.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1054.10 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at 1069 and closed slightly lower at 1068.10. The stock reached a high of 1074.95 and a low of 1047.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 82,119.83 crore, the bank's shares traded 179,400 times on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1576, while its 52-week low is 923.40, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.16%, currently trading at 1052.40. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has dropped by 26.95%, reaching 1052.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.91%
3 Months4.54%
6 Months-20.05%
YTD12.39%
1 Year-26.95%
12 Feb 2025, 09:05 AM IST MSCI Rejig: Hyundai India added to Global Standard Index, Adani Green Energy deleted; Zomato, IndusInd Bank weights rise

MSCI Rejig: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is the only large-cap Indian stock that has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes in the latest review, while Adani Green Energy shares have been deleted from the index.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-rejig-hyundai-india-added-to-global-standard-index-adani-green-energy-deleted-zomato-indusind-bank-weights-rise-11739327250132.html

12 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11070.07Support 11042.82
Resistance 21086.13Support 21031.63
Resistance 31097.32Support 31015.57
12 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1280.0, 21.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 964.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy109910
    Hold1010109
    Sell0.00111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4417 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1068.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1074.95 & 1047.70 yesterday to end at 1054.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.