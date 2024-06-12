Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1486.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1482 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1492.95 and closed at 1486.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1492.95, while the low was 1475.15. The market capitalization stood at 115403.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1694.35, and the 52-week low was 1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 63878 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11491.58Support 11473.78
Resistance 21501.17Support 21465.57
Resistance 31509.38Support 31455.98
12 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 28.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121212
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 1801 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4300 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1737 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1486.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1492.95 & 1475.15 yesterday to end at 1486.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.