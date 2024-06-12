Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1492.95 and closed at ₹1486.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1492.95, while the low was ₹1475.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹115403.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1694.35, and the 52-week low was ₹1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 63878 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1491.58
|Support 1
|1473.78
|Resistance 2
|1501.17
|Support 2
|1465.57
|Resistance 3
|1509.38
|Support 3
|1455.98
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 28.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1737 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1492.95 & ₹1475.15 yesterday to end at ₹1486.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.