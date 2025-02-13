Explore
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 1054.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1038.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 1056.05 and closed at 1054.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1059 and a low of 1020.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 80,869.46 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 71,891 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 1576 and a low of 923.40.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:21:32 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at 1033.00. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has declined by 26.95%, also reaching 1033.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.91%
3 Months4.54%
6 Months-20.05%
YTD12.39%
1 Year-26.95%
13 Feb 2025, 08:49:47 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11057.8Support 11019.5
Resistance 21077.55Support 21000.95
Resistance 31096.1Support 3981.2
13 Feb 2025, 08:33:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1280.0, 23.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 964.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy109910
    Hold1010109
    Sell0.00111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:20:44 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4461 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:02:15 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1054.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1059 & 1020.70 yesterday to end at 1038.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

