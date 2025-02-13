Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹1056.05 and closed at ₹1054.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1059 and a low of ₹1020.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹80,869.46 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 71,891 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹923.40.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹1033.00. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has declined by 26.95%, also reaching ₹1033.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.91%
|3 Months
|4.54%
|6 Months
|-20.05%
|YTD
|12.39%
|1 Year
|-26.95%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1057.8
|Support 1
|1019.5
|Resistance 2
|1077.55
|Support 2
|1000.95
|Resistance 3
|1096.1
|Support 3
|981.2
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1280.0, 23.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹964.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4461 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1054.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1059 & ₹1020.70 yesterday to end at ₹1038.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.