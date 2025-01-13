Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -4.41 %. The stock closed at 980.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 970.8 and closed at 980.9, marking an increase in value. The stock reached a high of 973.75 and a low of 933.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 73,043.88 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 226,100 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1694.35, while the low is 927.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1964.18Support 1923.88
Resistance 2989.12Support 2908.52
Resistance 31004.48Support 3883.58
13 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1397.0, 49.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202024
    Buy9101012
    Hold10994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4477 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹980.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 973.75 & 933.45 yesterday to end at 937.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.