Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹970.8 and closed at ₹980.9, marking an increase in value. The stock reached a high of ₹973.75 and a low of ₹933.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹73,043.88 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 226,100 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1694.35, while the low is ₹927.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|964.18
|Support 1
|923.88
|Resistance 2
|989.12
|Support 2
|908.52
|Resistance 3
|1004.48
|Support 3
|883.58
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1397.0, 49.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|24
|Buy
|9
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|10
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹973.75 & ₹933.45 yesterday to end at ₹937.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend