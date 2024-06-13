Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1480.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1485.15, closed at 1480.4 with a high of 1492 and a low of 1473. The market capitalization stood at 115516.44 cr, with a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a low of 1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 82437 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1480.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1492 & 1473 yesterday to end at 1480.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.