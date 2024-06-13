Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1485.15, closed at ₹1480.4 with a high of ₹1492 and a low of ₹1473. The market capitalization stood at 115516.44 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a low of ₹1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 82437 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1480.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1492 & ₹1473 yesterday to end at ₹1480.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.