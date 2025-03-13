Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 684.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 684.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at 690 and closed at 684.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 706.35 and a low of 667.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 53,353.35 crore, the bank's shares traded heavily on the BSE, with a volume of 1,260,075 shares. The stock has a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 605.40.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 699.38 and 671.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 671.23 and selling near hourly resistance 699.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1687.22Support 1680.37
Resistance 2691.63Support 2677.93
Resistance 3694.07Support 3673.52
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹684.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 706.35 & 667.35 yesterday to end at 684.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.