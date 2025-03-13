Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at ₹690 and closed at ₹684.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹706.35 and a low of ₹667.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹53,353.35 crore, the bank's shares traded heavily on the BSE, with a volume of 1,260,075 shares. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹605.40.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 699.38 and 671.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 671.23 and selling near hourly resistance 699.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|687.22
|Support 1
|680.37
|Resistance 2
|691.63
|Support 2
|677.93
|Resistance 3
|694.07
|Support 3
|673.52
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹706.35 & ₹667.35 yesterday to end at ₹684.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend