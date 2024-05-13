Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1403.45 and closed at ₹1402.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1424.3, while the low was ₹1395. The market capitalization stood at 109717.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1694.35, and the 52-week low was ₹1080. The BSE volume for the day was 154393 shares.
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.9, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1409.6
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1397.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1395.7 and ₹1425.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1395.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1425.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.38% and is currently trading at ₹1404.20. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 18.75% to reach ₹1404.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|3 Months
|-6.52%
|6 Months
|-5.91%
|YTD
|-11.81%
|1 Year
|18.75%
Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1425.0
|Support 1
|1395.7
|Resistance 2
|1439.3
|Support 2
|1380.7
|Resistance 3
|1454.3
|Support 3
|1366.4
Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 1729 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3315 k
The trading volume yesterday was 47.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1575 k & BSE volume was 154 k.
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1402.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1424.3 & ₹1395 yesterday to end at ₹1402.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
