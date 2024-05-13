Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1403.45 and closed at ₹1402.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1424.3, while the low was ₹1395. The market capitalization stood at 109717.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1694.35, and the 52-week low was ₹1080. The BSE volume for the day was 154393 shares.
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1397.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1395.7 and ₹1425.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1395.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1425.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.38% and is currently trading at ₹1404.20. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 18.75% to reach ₹1404.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|3 Months
|-6.52%
|6 Months
|-5.91%
|YTD
|-11.81%
|1 Year
|18.75%
The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1425.0
|Support 1
|1395.7
|Resistance 2
|1439.3
|Support 2
|1380.7
|Resistance 3
|1454.3
|Support 3
|1366.4
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 47.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1575 k & BSE volume was 154 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1424.3 & ₹1395 yesterday to end at ₹1402.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
