Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 1409.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1397.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1403.45 and closed at 1402.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1424.3, while the low was 1395. The market capitalization stood at 109717.3 crore. The 52-week high was 1694.35, and the 52-week low was 1080. The BSE volume for the day was 154393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.9, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1409.6

Indusind Bank share price is at 1397.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1395.7 and 1425.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1395.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1425.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.38% and is currently trading at 1404.20. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 18.75% to reach 1404.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.96%
3 Months-6.52%
6 Months-5.91%
YTD-11.81%
1 Year18.75%
13 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11425.0Support 11395.7
Resistance 21439.3Support 21380.7
Resistance 31454.3Support 31366.4
13 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 34.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 1729 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3315 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1575 k & BSE volume was 154 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1402.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1424.3 & 1395 yesterday to end at 1402.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.