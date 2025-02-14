Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1037.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1039.60. The stock reached a high of ₹1057.10 and a low of ₹1025.25 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹81,780.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹923.40, with a trading volume of 53,864 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1062.82
|Support 1
|1030.97
|Resistance 2
|1075.88
|Support 2
|1012.18
|Resistance 3
|1094.67
|Support 3
|999.12
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1280.0, 21.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹964.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1057.10 & ₹1025.25 yesterday to end at ₹1049.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.