Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 14 Jan 2025, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 937.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at 933.05 and closed at 937.60, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 973.30 and a low of 933.05 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 73,043.89 crore, with a trading volume of 264,343 shares on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high is 1694.35, while the 52-week low is 927.05, indicating significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹937.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 973.3 & 933.05 yesterday to end at 941.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.