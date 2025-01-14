Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹933.05 and closed at ₹937.60, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹973.30 and a low of ₹933.05 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,043.89 crore, with a trading volume of 264,343 shares on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high is ₹1694.35, while the 52-week low is ₹927.05, indicating significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹937.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹973.3 & ₹933.05 yesterday to end at ₹941.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend