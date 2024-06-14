Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1495 and closed at ₹1483.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1509.95, while the low was ₹1481.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹117354.17 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 50104 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1516.85
|Support 1
|1488.15
|Resistance 2
|1527.75
|Support 2
|1470.35
|Resistance 3
|1545.55
|Support 3
|1459.45
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 26.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 50 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1509.95 & ₹1481.25 yesterday to end at ₹1483.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.