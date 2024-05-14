Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1414, reached a high of ₹1414, and a low of ₹1377.35 before closing at ₹1409.6 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹109553.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a low of ₹1080. The BSE trading volume for the day was 185018 shares.
Indusind Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank touched a high of 1412.4 & a low of 1402.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1414.5
|Support 1
|1404.9
|Resistance 2
|1418.25
|Support 2
|1399.05
|Resistance 3
|1424.1
|Support 3
|1395.3
Indusind Bank Live Updates
Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Indusind Bank's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach ₹1404.7, outperforming its peers. While Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India saw a decline in their stock prices, Indian Overseas Bank and Canara Bank experienced a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.14% and Sensex by 0.07%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|257.85
|-1.15
|-0.44
|285.5
|177.4
|133343.57
|Indian Overseas Bank
|60.83
|0.29
|0.48
|83.8
|23.57
|114983.37
|Indusind Bank
|1404.7
|0.55
|0.04
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109330.6
|Union Bank Of India
|134.1
|-2.3
|-1.69
|163.15
|68.0
|91653.96
|Canara Bank
|561.8
|12.65
|2.3
|632.65
|291.3
|101917.84
Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates the potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1407.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1404.15
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1407.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1385.23 and ₹1421.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1385.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The price of Indusind Bank shares has increased by 0.34% today, reaching ₹1408.90. Over the past year, the shares have gained 16.21%, also reaching ₹1408.90. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.21%
|3 Months
|-5.22%
|6 Months
|-6.96%
|YTD
|-12.16%
|1 Year
|16.21%
Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1421.88
|Support 1
|1385.23
|Resistance 2
|1436.27
|Support 2
|1362.97
|Resistance 3
|1458.53
|Support 3
|1348.58
Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3390 k
The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 185 k.
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1409.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1414 & ₹1377.35 yesterday to end at ₹1409.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
