LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1404.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1407.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1414, reached a high of 1414, and a low of 1377.35 before closing at 1409.6 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 109553.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a low of 1080. The BSE trading volume for the day was 185018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:33:03 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank touched a high of 1412.4 & a low of 1402.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11414.5Support 11404.9
Resistance 21418.25Support 21399.05
Resistance 31424.1Support 31395.3
14 May 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:56:36 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach 1404.7, outperforming its peers. While Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India saw a decline in their stock prices, Indian Overseas Bank and Canara Bank experienced a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.14% and Sensex by 0.07%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda257.85-1.15-0.44285.5177.4133343.57
Indian Overseas Bank60.830.290.4883.823.57114983.37
Indusind Bank1404.70.550.041694.351196.25109330.6
Union Bank Of India134.1-2.3-1.69163.1568.091653.96
Canara Bank561.812.652.3632.65291.3101917.84
14 May 2024, 09:46:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates the potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:36:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1407.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1404.15

Indusind Bank share price is at 1407.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1385.23 and 1421.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1385.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:25:39 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The price of Indusind Bank shares has increased by 0.34% today, reaching 1408.90. Over the past year, the shares have gained 16.21%, also reaching 1408.90. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.21%
3 Months-5.22%
6 Months-6.96%
YTD-12.16%
1 Year16.21%
14 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11421.88Support 11385.23
Resistance 21436.27Support 21362.97
Resistance 31458.53Support 31348.58
14 May 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 34.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:21:26 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3390 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 185 k.

14 May 2024, 08:07:53 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1409.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1414 & 1377.35 yesterday to end at 1409.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
