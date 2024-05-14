Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1414, reached a high of ₹1414, and a low of ₹1377.35 before closing at ₹1409.6 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹109553.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a low of ₹1080. The BSE trading volume for the day was 185018 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank touched a high of 1412.4 & a low of 1402.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1414.5
|Support 1
|1404.9
|Resistance 2
|1418.25
|Support 2
|1399.05
|Resistance 3
|1424.1
|Support 3
|1395.3
Today, Indusind Bank's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach ₹1404.7, outperforming its peers. While Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India saw a decline in their stock prices, Indian Overseas Bank and Canara Bank experienced a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.14% and Sensex by 0.07%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|257.85
|-1.15
|-0.44
|285.5
|177.4
|133343.57
|Indian Overseas Bank
|60.83
|0.29
|0.48
|83.8
|23.57
|114983.37
|Indusind Bank
|1404.7
|0.55
|0.04
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109330.6
|Union Bank Of India
|134.1
|-2.3
|-1.69
|163.15
|68.0
|91653.96
|Canara Bank
|561.8
|12.65
|2.3
|632.65
|291.3
|101917.84
An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates the potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1407.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1385.23 and ₹1421.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1385.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The price of Indusind Bank shares has increased by 0.34% today, reaching ₹1408.90. Over the past year, the shares have gained 16.21%, also reaching ₹1408.90. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.21%
|3 Months
|-5.22%
|6 Months
|-6.96%
|YTD
|-12.16%
|1 Year
|16.21%
The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1421.88
|Support 1
|1385.23
|Resistance 2
|1436.27
|Support 2
|1362.97
|Resistance 3
|1458.53
|Support 3
|1348.58
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 185 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1414 & ₹1377.35 yesterday to end at ₹1409.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!