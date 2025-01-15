Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹945 and closed slightly lower at ₹941.45. The stock reached a high of ₹979.25 and a low of ₹945 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹73,363.29 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 121,096 on the BSE. The 52-week high stands at ₹1,694.35, while the 52-week low is ₹927.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|981.13
|Support 1
|946.88
|Resistance 2
|997.32
|Support 2
|928.82
|Resistance 3
|1015.38
|Support 3
|912.63
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1380.0, 43.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|24
|Buy
|9
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|10
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹979.25 & ₹945 yesterday to end at ₹961. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend