Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 941.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 945 and closed slightly lower at 941.45. The stock reached a high of 979.25 and a low of 945 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 73,363.29 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 121,096 on the BSE. The 52-week high stands at 1,694.35, while the 52-week low is 927.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1981.13Support 1946.88
Resistance 2997.32Support 2928.82
Resistance 31015.38Support 3912.63
15 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1380.0, 43.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202024
    Buy9101012
    Hold10994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4763 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹941.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 979.25 & 945 yesterday to end at 961. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.