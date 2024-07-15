Explore
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1430.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1439.25 and closed at 1430.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1450.95, while the low was 1428. The market capitalization stood at 111,821.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1694.35, and the 52-week low was 1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 174,384 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:17:42 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 1440.10. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 4.23% to reach 1440.10. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.02%
3 Months-14.97%
6 Months-14.3%
YTD-10.28%
1 Year4.23%
15 Jul 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11448.6Support 11425.65
Resistance 21461.25Support 21415.35
Resistance 31471.55Support 31402.7
15 Jul 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1845.0, 28.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:19:49 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4567 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 174 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:04:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1430.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1450.95 & 1428 yesterday to end at 1435.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

