Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1439.25 and closed at ₹1430.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1450.95, while the low was ₹1428. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,821.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1694.35, and the 52-week low was ₹1345.55. The BSE volume for the day was 174,384 shares traded.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at ₹1440.10. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 4.23% to reach ₹1440.10. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.02%
|3 Months
|-14.97%
|6 Months
|-14.3%
|YTD
|-10.28%
|1 Year
|4.23%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1448.6
|Support 1
|1425.65
|Resistance 2
|1461.25
|Support 2
|1415.35
|Resistance 3
|1471.55
|Support 3
|1402.7
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1845.0, 28.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 174 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1450.95 & ₹1428 yesterday to end at ₹1435.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend